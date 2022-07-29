Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin’s Idea For Ultra Secure Blockchain

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin’s Idea For Ultra Secure Blockchain

Nidhish Shanker - CoinGape
2022-07-30 13:38
Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum has proposed a solution to build an ultra-secure blockchain. Commenting on the classic debate of optimistic rollups vs ZK rollups, Buterin proposed a hybrid model that can take the best of both worlds.

The Debate Between Rollups

Rollups are Layer 2 solutions that aim to improve the scalability of a blockchain. Rollups can combine a bunch of transactions into one and post the final state. Currently, at its best, Ethereum can handle around 20-30 TPS. Rollups can improve the speed of transactions multifold.
There are two major types of rollups: optimistic rollups and ZK rollups. Optimistic rollups have a pessimistic nature that believes all the transactions to be correct until proven otherwise. They combine all the transactions into one without checking their authenticity. Then, they allow a period for anyone to dispute the authenticity. On the other hand, ZK rollups check the authenticity of every transaction.
While ZK proofs are more secure, they are oftentimes expensive to generate. Vitalik Buterin attempts to solve this issue.

Vitalik’s Proposed Plan

Buterin’s plan takes the best of both worlds. He proposed to build a rollup that would combine optimistic rollups and ZK rollups. According to his plan, a blockchain would publish a block. Then the chain would wait for 24 hours to submit a challenge. If there is no challenge to the block, then a ZK-SNARK, which is a type of ZK proof, will be published.
If there is a challenge to the authenticity of any transaction, then the decision will be made by consulting between the optimistic rollup, zero knowledge rollup, and overall blockchain governance. Any disputes between optimistic rollup and ZK rollup will be solved by the governance.
Rollups are currently a very hot topic in the Ethereum ecosystem. Polygon just launched a zero-knowledge-based EVM that would be compatible with any smart contract that is also compatible with the Ethereum mainnet. Following Polygon’s announcement, Matter Labs And Scroll also announced their zkEVMs.
View full text