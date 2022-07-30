copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-07-30)
Binance
2022-07-30 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.10T, up by 0.32% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,430 and $24,239 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,906, down by -0.11%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include FORTH, PORTO, and TRB, up by 72%, 46%, and 38%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Ledger Adds Support for 100 Cardano Native Tokens
- Ethereum’s Mainnet Shadow Fork 10 Goes Live in Preparation for the Merge
- Top Gainers & Losers for the Day, YFI, ICP, FIL Surge High, While ETC, RUNE, SNX Price Tank Notably
- US Economy is on the Brink of Collapse, Analyst Reveals “Best Bets” Amidst Recession
- This Is Where Ethereum Classic (ETC) Will See Its Price In August, Claims On-Chain Data
- Binance’s CZ: High Inflation And Recession Fears Will Drive Bitcoin Adoption
- The Global Crypto Market Reclaims $1T, Does This Mean An End To Bear Market? Here Is What PlanB Says
- Two Soccer Teams Transfer a South American Player Using USDC, But There’s Collateral Damage
- Axie Infinity CEO Denies Accusation of Insider Trading
- Cardano Investors Unmoved By Market Rally As Price Predictions Remain Conservative
- Why Athletes Are Taking Compensation in Bitcoin
- Cardano's Vasil Upgrade Is Delayed Again for More TestingInput Output (IOG), the development lab for the Cardano blockchain, said a planned network upgrade has been pushed back by a few more weeks.
- El Salvador's Finance Minister Says Bitcoin Adoption is 'Gaining Ground': ReportEl Salvador's adoption of bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender is working despite the over 50% losses the government has incurred on its purchases, the country's finance minister said.
- Ethereum Classic Almost Triples, MATIC and UNI Surge as July Brings Relief to Crypto MarketJuly has brought relief to the crypto market, with Ethereum classic (ETC), the supposedly dead coin and not-so-similar clone of Ethereum's ether (ETH) token, and other out-of-favor coins like UNI and MATIC leading the recovery in digital assets with at least $1 billion market value.
- Weekly Market Highlights - Jul 29, 2022Read Binance Research's Weekly Market Highlights report here.
- Dick Durbin Joins US Senators Criticizing Fidelity’s Plan to Include Bitcoin in 401(k) Plans
- Ex-CFTC Chair Giancarlo Sees Europe’s MiCA Bill as a Threat to U.S. Crypto Industry
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.9332 (-2.93%)
- ETH: $1713.28 (-0.39%)
- BNB: $292.1 (+4.10%)
- XRP: $0.3719 (-0.24%)
- ADA: $0.5259 (-0.70%)
- SOL: $42.74 (-0.02%)
- DOGE: $0.07421 (+5.86%)
- DOT: $8.78 (+9.34%)
- MATIC: $0.9455 (-0.61%)
- AVAX: $24.61 (+0.49%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- FORTH/BUSD (+72%)
- PORTO/BUSD (+46%)
- TRB/BUSD (+38%)
View full text