Binance Market Update (2022-07-30)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.10T, up by 0.32% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,430 and $24,239 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,906, down by -0.11%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include FORTH , PORTO , and TRB , up by 72%, 46%, and 38%, respectively.

