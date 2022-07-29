a16z Crypto Leads $50 Million Funding Round for VeeFriends NFTs

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

a16z Crypto Leads $50 Million Funding Round for VeeFriends NFTs

Andrew Throuvalas - CryptoPotato
2022-07-30 07:01
a16z crypto – the crypto-focused arm of VC firm Andreesen Horowitz – is leading a $50 million funding round for the VeeFriends Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project. The funding will help VeeFriends expand its “creative, technical, and experiential operations” to support the growth of the Web 3 ecosystem.

Understanding VeeFriends

A16z general partner Chris Lyons explained the firm’s interest in VeeFriends in an announcement thread on Thursday. VeeFriends is an NFT collection launched by Gary Vaynerchuck – a highly popular social media entrepreneur and CEO of VaynerMedia. He regularly produces motivational and business-oriented content for his YouTube audience. Vaynerchuck has taken a strong interest in web 3 over the past year, creating a stream of educational content about blockchain, NFTs, and why they matter. His VeeFriends collection is meant to leverage web 3 via “meaningful intellectual property and an extraordinary community,” the VeeFriends website
The collection is comprised of childlike hand-drawn animal cartoons based on “meaningful attributes” like tolerance, patience, and authenticity. These are traits that Vaynerhcuk frequently advocates for in his regular content.
“VeeFriends NFTs are brought to life through motivational storytelling and creative on-chain character development,” said Lyons.
An NFT is a unique digital blockchain token without any equal. Though NFTs are often marketed in collections of hundreds or thousands at a time, each token typically contains attributes that make them slightly different from all others.
Thus, such tokens can be used for creating digital collectibles, or for representing other non-fungible assets. VeeFriends in particular offers holders various utilities, such as providing access to in-person events like VeeCon.

Web 3 Over Bitcoin

A common thread shared between a16z and Vaynerchuck is their relative disinterest in Bitcoin, versus the broader world of blockchain, NFTs, and decentralized apps.
“I kind of dismissed it as because I don’t love finance, I don’t love financial arbitrage. I don’t really understand basic financial concepts,” Vaynerchuck told Yahoo Finance about Bitcoin in November.
By contrast, the value of Ethereum was an immediate click for the entrepreneur. “I was aware that something had happened where people collected something digital,” he said.
Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum allows for the creation of tokens and other financial assets on-chain, like NFTs. Bitcoin NFTs only exist on sidechains.
In a similar fashion, a16z released a lengthy report in May concerning the adoption of web 3 in 2022, which contained no mention of Bitcoin, yet frequent mention of Ethereum. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has slammed the VC firm for taking this approach, preferring to build atop Bitcoin instead.
View full text