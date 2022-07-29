This Is Where Ethereum Classic (ETC) Will See Its Price In August, Claims On-Chain Data

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

This Is Where Ethereum Classic (ETC) Will See Its Price In August, Claims On-Chain Data

Delma Wilson - Coinpedia
2022-07-30 07:19
As the overall cryptocurrency market sees their rise, Ethereum Classic gains massive profit outshining other currencies on CoinMarketCap platform.
Over the last 24hrs, Ethereum Classic (ETC) has claimed 23.26% as the price jumped towards $41. When we look at ETC, it’s just not about the price, every aspect around the currency has entered the positive zone in the last 30 days. Even the hash rate number of Ethereum Classic is indicating investor anticipation since the start of July 2022.
On the other hand, the on-chain activity on the Ethereum Classic’s network is rising with trader’s expectation that the currency’s price action shows positive for the days to come. The 2miners stats indicate that ETC hashrate has hit a peak of 32.66 Terahashes per second on Friday. Also, the active addresses of the Ethereum Classic have also marked highest for the year 2022.

Ethereum Classic Price At $50?

Meanwhile, in the last 48hrs, Ethereum Classic the price surged from $25 to $41. However, at the time of writing, ETC is down by 1.73% over the last 24hrs and is trading at $39.80.
On the contrary, if ETC manages to reclaim the $40 price level and maintains the bull run, it is anticipated that the currency will soon see its price range around $50.
Additionally, while the Ethereum network is preparing for the merge scheduled for September, the price action around ETC is most likely to continue. It is also expected that, with Ethereum’s merger, mining companies will see a shift towards Ethereum Classic, due to ETC’s proof-of-work mechanism.
The post This Is Where Ethereum Classic (ETC) Will See Its Price In August, Claims On-Chain Data appeared first on Coinpedia - Fintech & Cryptocurreny News Media| Crypto Guide
View full text