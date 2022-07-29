Ethereum’s Mainnet Shadow Fork 10 Goes Live in Preparation for the Merge

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ethereum’s Mainnet Shadow Fork 10 Goes Live in Preparation for the Merge

Olivia Brooke - ZyCrypto
2022-07-30 08:40
As The Merge draws nearer, the Ethereum team has not relented in deploying preparatory upgrades and testnets. Barely two weeks after the Shadow Fork 9 went live, the Ethereum development team deployed the tenth shadow fork on the mainnet.

The tenth shadow fork is meant to test releases to be deployed in the Goerli merge

The tenth Shadow Fork went live at 11:45 AM (UTC) on July 26 – about 26 hours before the time it was slated to occur. The shadow fork materialized with an override of the Terminal Total Difficulty (TTD) at 54892065290522348390492 at block 15217902, as seen on etherscan.
Speaking on the update, DevOps at Ethereum Foundation, Parithosh Jayanthi, mentioned that the tenth shadow fork will help test the performance and stability of the upgrades that would eventually be deployed in the Goerli merge. The Goerli testnet merge is expected to occur on August 11, as noted by Ethereum developer Ben Edgington.
Jayanthi further highlighted the reason behind the early release of the tenth shadow fork – he cited an adjustment in computational power or the emerging hashrate, noting that either of the parameters could have quickened the process. Regardless, there were no issues recorded.

ETH whale addresses accumulation noticed as The Merge approaches

The tenth shadow fork is unlikely to be the last, as the community expects other shadow forks as a means of testing releases leading up to the Goerli merge. The final Merge, which would see the Ethereum Mainnet merge with the Beacon Chain PoS system, is expected to occur on September 19.
As the crypto community moves closer to the Merge, many enthusiasts have expectations, with the Ethereum team promising a lot of improvements post-Merge. Vivek Raman, the co-founder of Riseinvest, has also mentioned a few things to expect after the Merge, including ETH inflation drop from 4.3% to 0.22% and better security.
A few days back, cryptocurrency market analysis platform IntoTheBlock provided a chart showing massive accumulation in ETH whale addresses, possibly in anticipation of the Merge and a possible rally from ETH.
View full text