Binance Market Update (2022-07-29)
Binance
2022-07-29 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.10T, up by 0.80% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,430 and $24,454 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,914, up by 0.47%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include WING, FORTH, and UNFI, up by 143%, 92%, and 76%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Why Athletes Are Taking Compensation in Bitcoin
- Cardano's Vasil Upgrade Is Delayed Again for More TestingInput Output (IOG), the development lab for the Cardano blockchain, said a planned network upgrade has been pushed back by a few more weeks.
- El Salvador's Finance Minister Says Bitcoin Adoption is 'Gaining Ground': ReportEl Salvador's adoption of bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender is working despite the over 50% losses the government has incurred on its purchases, the country's finance minister said.
- Ethereum Classic Almost Triples, MATIC and UNI Surge as July Brings Relief to Crypto MarketJuly has brought relief to the crypto market, with Ethereum classic (ETC), the supposedly dead coin and not-so-similar clone of Ethereum's ether (ETH) token, and other out-of-favor coins like UNI and MATIC leading the recovery in digital assets with at least $1 billion market value.
- Weekly Market Highlights - Jul 29, 2022Read Binance Research's Weekly Market Highlights report here.
- Dick Durbin Joins US Senators Criticizing Fidelity’s Plan to Include Bitcoin in 401(k) Plans
- Ex-CFTC Chair Giancarlo Sees Europe’s MiCA Bill as a Threat to U.S. Crypto Industry
- Apple Is Stifling the Metaverse, Tech Expert Says
- Ethereum’s Daily Active Addresses Hits Record High
- US Tech Bill Creates White House Blockchain Adviser Role
- Ethereum (ETH) Shoots Past $1,750 Levels With High Address Activity and Merge Optimism
- OP Skyrockets 95% in 2 Days as TVL in Optimism Soars Above $500 Million
- UK Commission Clarifies The Crypto Property Law
- Bitcoin (BTC) Makes a Move Above Its July Highs
- Celsius Client Data Leaked in the Same Breach as OpenSea
- US Regulators Order Voyager to Remove Misleading Statements
- El Salvador Finance Minister Says the Country’s Bitcoin Adoption Strategy Working Fine
- ETH Whales Double Down SHIB Accumulation, But Technicals Hints At Bearish Scenario
- NFT Weekly Wrap (Jul 25th-Jul 29th)
- Apple Seeking Web3-Savvy Content Marketing Directors
- The Crypto Crash Will Flush Out Bad Projects, Predicts Guggenheim’s CIO
- Declining Bitcoin Mining Difficulty May Give Struggling Miners A Fighting Chance
- Japan’s Crypto Lobby Group Push For Tax Cuts; Here’s Why!
- Santander Brazil to Launch Crypto Trading Feature in Coming Months, CEO Says“We recognize that it is a market that is here to stay, and it is not necessarily a reaction to competitors positioning themselves, it is simply a vision that our client has demand for this type of asset, so we have to find the most correct and most educational way to do it,” Leao, the bank's CEO said.
- What Is a ‘Recession?’ And Does Bitcoin Care?
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.9097 (+2.21%)
- ETH: $1725.5 (-0.07%)
- BNB: $297.1 (+7.41%)
- XRP: $0.3673 (-1.48%)
- ADA: $0.5247 (+2.52%)
- SOL: $41.84 (-0.71%)
- DOGE: $0.06908 (-1.24%)
- DOT: $8.23 (+4.18%)
- MATIC: $0.9452 (+0.55%)
- AVAX: $24.5 (+2.04%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- WING/BUSD (+143%)
- FORTH/BUSD (+92%)
- UNFI/BUSD (+76%)
