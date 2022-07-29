Binance Market Update (2022-07-29)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.10T, up by 0.80% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

has been trading between $23,430 and $24,454 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,914, up by 0.47%.

, up by 143%, 92%, and 76%, respectively.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include

Cardano's Vasil Upgrade Is Delayed Again for More Testing

Input Output (IOG), the development lab for the Cardano blockchain, said a planned network upgrade has been pushed back by a few more weeks.

El Salvador's Finance Minister Says Bitcoin Adoption is 'Gaining Ground': Report

El Salvador's adoption of bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender is working despite the over 50% losses the government has incurred on its purchases, the country's finance minister said.

Ethereum Classic Almost Triples, MATIC and UNI Surge as July Brings Relief to Crypto Market

July has brought relief to the crypto market, with Ethereum classic (ETC), the supposedly dead coin and not-so-similar clone of Ethereum's ether (ETH) token, and other out-of-favor coins like UNI and MATIC leading the recovery in digital assets with at least $1 billion market value.

Weekly Market Highlights - Jul 29, 2022

