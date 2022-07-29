copy link
Clearpool to launch on Polygon
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-07-29 15:55
The Polygon team announced in a blog post on Thursday that Clearpool, the first decentralized marketplace for uncollateralized institutional lending, is launching on Polygon.
Clearpool is set to bring greater capital efficiency and improved user experience to the platform. The team added that Clearpool would leverage the benefits of the Polygon network to allow for large-scale, institutional DeFi to be brought into Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem.
Polygon (previously Matic Network) is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building multiple types of applications. MATIC is up by 1.7% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.9373.
