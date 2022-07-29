copy link
The Sandbox partners with Gravity
The Sandbox announced via a Medium post on Wednesday that it has partnered with Gravity, a global gaming company. Through this partnership, Ragnarok LAND will be built in The Sandbox metaverse, as well as various content and NFTs using Ragnarok IP.
The Sandbox team added that users could participate in the future Game Jam themed on the Ragnarok universe and characters.
The Sandbox is a virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain, where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences. SAND is down by more than 1.2% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $1.3698 per token.
