The Sandbox introduces its Multiversity game
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-07-29 15:53
The Sandbox introduced its new Multiversity game in a blog post published on Thursday. The team said the Multiversity is an education-themed science-fantasy experience exclusive to The Sandbox. Students (players) socialize on campus and then travel to other worlds in search of rare and powerful artifacts.
The Sandbox is a virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain, where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences. SAND is down by more than 1.05% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $1.3379 per token.
