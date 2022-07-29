Hedera introduces native staking phase 1

The Hedera team introduced phase 1 of its native staking service in a blog post published on Thursday. Hedera said the first phase allows the ecosystem to build tooling, and for users to test functionality without earning rewards.

Furthermore, this initial technical availability release does not reward participants for staking but enables a level playing field whereby all market participants have the possibility to join the staking program, and avoids giving an unfair advantage to the first few who stake.

Hedera Hashgraph is distributed public ledger infrastructure. According to the team, it offers significant improvements over existing blockchains in five areas: performance, security, governance, stability, and regulatory compliance.