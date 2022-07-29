Oasis Labs partners with Meta

The Oasis Labs announced via a Medium blog post on Thursday that it has partnered with Meta, Facebook’s parent company. The partnership results in the launch of a platform to assess fairness in Meta’s products, while protecting people’s privacy.

The Oasis Labs added that the project would advance fairness measurement in AI models, which will positively impact the lives of individuals across the globe and benefit society as a whole.

Oasis Network is a decentralized blockchain network built by Oasis Labs that enables secure and private data-sharing and control. ROSE , the native token of the Oasis Network, is up by more than 29% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $0.08209.