copy link
create picture
more
Schwab Asset Management to List Crypto ETF on New York Stock Exchange
Oliver Knight - CoinDesk
2022-07-29 14:42
Schwab Asset Management (SCHW) said its first crypto-related exchange-traded fund (ETF) will be listed on NYSE Arca from Aug. 4.
- The ETF will trade under the ticker STCE and will track Schwab's Crypto Thematic Index, the company said in a press release.
- Unlike ETFs that track a basket of digital assets, Schwab's will provide investors with exposure to companies that may benefit from the development or utilization of cryptocurrencies.
- The fund will track companies that may benefit from validating consensus mechanisms and crypto mining as well as digital asset trading and brokerage services.
- Schwab joins BlackRock (BLK), Fidelity and other financial institutions that have released crypto-related exchange-traded products this year.
- “For investors who are interested in cryptocurrency exposures, there is a whole ecosystem to consider as more companies seek to derive revenue from crypto directly and indirectly,” said David Botset, Schwab's head of equity product management and innovation.
- Schwab first said it was preparing to launch a crypto-related ETF in March.
- Schwab did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for comment.
View full text