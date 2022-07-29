WisdomTree's Q2 Average Crypto Assets Down Nearly 12% YoY to $265M

Asset manager WisdomTree's (WETF) managed crypto assets worth an average $265 million in Q2, a decrease of nearly 12% compared to the equivalent figure of $300 million a year ago.

The figure is also a decline of 22% compared to the $324 million WisdomTree reported for Q1 2022.

In the three-month period, WETF's crypto assets depreciated by some $235 million. This coincided with a sharp downturn across the digital asset markets with bitcoin slumping 37.7% in June, its biggest drop since 2011.

Across all aspects of its business, WisdomTree managed $74.3 billion worth of assets at the end of quarter.

The asset manager reported quarterly net income of $8 million, a drop of nearly 55% compared to a year ago. However, it does compare favourably to the loss of $10.3 million in Q1 this year.

Nasdaq-listed WisdomTree provides crypto investment vehicles, most recently listing exchange-traded products (ETPs) tracking Solana's SOL, Cardano's ADA and Polkadot's DOT on major stock exchanges in Europe.

It is also one of the large number of firms to have its attempts to list a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the U.S. frustrated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of WisdomTree were up nearly 5% at $5.55 during pre-market trading.

Read more: SEC Rejects Grayscale’s Spot Bitcoin ETF Application