Binance Market Update (2022-07-29)
Binance
2022-07-29 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.10T, up by 4.34% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,590 and $24,454 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,929, up by 4.17%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include WING, AUCTION, and BTCST, up by 393%, 92%, and 81%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Apple Is Stifling the Metaverse, Tech Expert Says
- Ethereum’s Daily Active Addresses Hits Record High
- US Tech Bill Creates White House Blockchain Adviser Role
- Ethereum (ETH) Shoots Past $1,750 Levels With High Address Activity and Merge Optimism
- OP Skyrockets 95% in 2 Days as TVL in Optimism Soars Above $500 Million
- UK Commission Clarifies The Crypto Property Law
- Bitcoin (BTC) Makes a Move Above Its July Highs
- Celcius Client Data Leaked in the Same Breach as OpenSea
- US Regulators Order Voyager to Remove Misleading Statements
- El Salvador Finance Minister Says the Country’s Bitcoin Adoption Strategy Working Fine
- ETH Whales Double Down SHIB Accumulation, But Technicals Hints At Bearish Scenario
- NFT Weekly Wrap (Jul 25th-Jul 29th)
- Apple Seeking Web3-Savvy Content Marketing Directors
- The Crypto Crash Will Flush Out Bad Projects, Predicts Guggenheim’s CIO
- Declining Bitcoin Mining Difficulty May Give Struggling Miners A Fighting Chance
- Japan’s Crypto Lobby Group Push For Tax Cuts; Here’s Why!
- ApeCoin Proposal to Fund 24-Hour BAYC News Site Wins Community Approval
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.9939 (+10.09%)
- ETH: $1719.98 (+5.81%)
- BNB: $280.5 (+4.59%)
- XRP: $0.3729 (+5.07%)
- ADA: $0.5293 (+5.21%)
- SOL: $42.75 (+8.01%)
- DOGE: $0.0701 (+5.03%)
- DOT: $8.03 (+5.66%)
- MATIC: $0.9513 (+8.58%)
- AVAX: $24.51 (+6.70%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- WING/BUSD (+393%)
- AUCTION/BUSD (+92%)
- BTCST/BUSD (+81%)
View full text