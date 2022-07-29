Binance Market Update (2022-07-29)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.10T, up by 4.34% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,590 and $24,454 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,929, up by 4.17%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include WING , AUCTION , and BTCST , up by 393%, 92%, and 81%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: