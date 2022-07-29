Bitcoin (BTC) Makes a Move Above Its July Highs

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin (BTC) Makes a Move Above Its July Highs

Valdrin Tahiri - BeInCrypto
2022-07-29 08:19
Bitcoin (BTC) has been increasing at an accelerated rate over the past three days and managed to reach a local high of $24,442 on July 29.
Bitcoin had been trading beneath a descending resistance line since the beginning of April. This downward movement led to a long-term low of $17,622 on June 18.
Bitcoin has been increasing gradually since then and broke out above the line on July 18. Initially, the price decreased, but it validated the $21,600 horizontal support area on July 26 and accelerated after. So far, it has reached a local high of $24,442.
The daily RSI is extremely bullish. At the time when Bitcoin bounced at the $21,600 support area, the RSI rebounded from its ascending support trendline (green line) for the third time. Now, it has moved above 50 in what is often considered a sign of a bullish trend.
If the upward move continues, the closest resistance area would likely be found at $29,370. This target is the 0.382 Fib retracement resistance level.
BTC/USDT Chart By TradingView

Short-term breakout

The six-hour chart supports the outlook from the daily time frame, showing that BTC has broken out from a short-term descending resistance line.
Furthermore, it has broken out from the $23,750 area, which previously acted as resistance during the July highs. If it manages to hold on above this level, an increase towards $29,380 would be expected.
BTC/USDT Chart By TradingView

BTC wave count analysis

The most likely short-term wave count suggests that BTC has begun wave three of a five-wave upward move (yellow). Wave three is usually the sharpest out of the five, therefore a considerable increase is expected.
The sub-wave count is shown in black and suggests that the price is nearing the top of sub-wave one (black).
BTC/USD Chart By TradingView
The post Bitcoin (BTC) Makes a Move Above Its July Highs appeared first on BeInCrypto.
View full text