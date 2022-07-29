Exchange
Japan’s Crypto Lobby Group Push For Tax Cuts; Here’s Why!

anushsamal - Bitcoinist
2022-07-29 01:04
Japan’s crypto lobby groups are insisting on lowering the current tax rates as it might be hindering the industry growth. Lowering the tax rates would eventually help to retain talent in the crypto industry. Specifically two of the top crypto lobbying groups, the Japan Cryptoasset Business Association and the Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association have been trying to form a proposal to submit to Japan’s Financial Services Agency some time this week. The proposal will mainly comprise of these lobby groups requesting FSA to reduce the cost for businesses to issue and hold cryptocurrency tokens. Once and in case of an approval, local companies will be exempted from paying taxes on paper gains on cryptocurrency holdings if these organisations own the asset for short-term trade purposes. These earnings at the moment have been subjected under the 30% annual taxation bracket rate. This taxation policy is rather stringent and has caused significant exodus of talent from the country. Many local companies have migrated to places that are welcoming towards the digital asset industry such as Singapore.

Change In Tax Rates To Reduce Crypto Talent Turnover

Japan has lost local businesses to other nations, those that have been more welcoming of the industry. Due to unfavourable trade conditions, holding onto digital coins after the creation process becomes unstainable in terms of the cost to businesses.
This turns the process of starting crypto-enterprises difficult. There is tax which has been imposed on the so-called governance tokens which lets holders vote in corporate decisions. The Japanese government earlier this year had approved the initiative that would enable the growth of the Web3 sector.
This included usage of digital assets, non-fungible tokens and also decentralized autonomous organizations. The Japan government usually discusses tax alteration and modifications during the beginning of summer and passes its decision by the end of this year. It means that lobby groups have to wait a till that time to see if this decision will be in favour of them.

Regulatory Chaos Not Good For Crypto

FSA has been in contemplation about the need for a corporate tax amendment for the crypto industry, as per a representative. It is not certain if the regulators have decided to include the adjustment plan in the yearly suggested alteration, this alteration to be presented is scheduled with the tax authorities in August.
The lobby groups also wanted to convince the government to impose a flat 20% income tax on the individual investors’ crypto gains. As opposed to 55% tax, the crypto lobby groups were insisting on a lower tax percentage which is to be levied.
Masaaki Taira, member of House of Representatives of Japan had tried to convince his fellow MPs and Finance Ministry for tax amendments which could stop the talent from flowing out of the country. Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, is yet to show if Japan’s intention to advance in Web3 technology will actualize by passing the decision to consider the tax modifications.
Bitcoin was priced at $23,800 on the four hour chart | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
View full text