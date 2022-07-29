Apple Seeking Web3-Savvy Content Marketing Directors

The tech giant, Apple (AAPL), is looking to add a creative director and an art director with Web3 chops, according to two recent job postings on its career website.

One of the listings is for an associate creative director seeking out a candidate with “demonstrated interest in interactive platforms and Web 3.0.” The other listing, a job for an art director, was seeking “passion for experimentation and innovation, demonstrated interest in Web 3.0” under its qualifications, though Apple has since removed the listing from its website. A reposted version of the job post, however, is still floating around the internet.

The postings are both for roles within the company’s retail engagement and marketing team. This isn’t the first time Apple has sought out crypto-savvy specialists. Last spring, the company was looking to hire a crypto-expert to lead partnership efforts for its payments team.

Apple has long maintained an enigmatic relationship to cryptocurrency, never making public statements about its plan to enter the space. The listings are the only two posts on the Apple’s career board with a Web3 mention.

Apple did not respond to CoinDesk’s request for comment.