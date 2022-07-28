copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-07-28)
Binance
2022-07-28 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.09T, up by 5.01% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,580 and $24,108 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,804, up by 4.50%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include WING, LPT, and OP, up by 192%, 49%, and 43%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- ApeCoin Proposal to Fund 24-Hour BAYC News Site Wins Community Approval
- Binance Pilots NFT Ticketing with S.S. Lazio in Upcoming SeasonBinance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, on Wednesday announced it will pilot a new NFT ticketing solution with Italian football team S.S. Lazio for the upcoming 2022/23 season.
- Bitcoin (BTC) Sprints Back Above $23,000 After Midweek Dip
- $400 Million in Liqudations as Bitcoin Soared to Weekly High Above $23K
- SHIB: Whales Buy 386 Billion Shiba Inu Despite Bear Market
- ETH Shoots 16% Above $1650 As Ethereum Active Addresses Surpass 1 Million
- Market Wrap: Crypto Markets Trade Higher as Fed Raises Rates by Expected Amount
- Law Commission of England and Wales Sees Crypto as a New Type of PropertyThe Law Commission of England and Wales – a statutory independent body tasked with reviewing and updating the law – wants to extend property rules to cover crypto and non-fungible tokens (NFT), according to a consultation paper published Thursday.
- Two-Thirds of Public Commenters Oppose US Adopting Digital Dollar: CatoWith more than 2,000 people responding to the Federal Reserve’s invitation to weigh in on whether it should start a digital dollar, a Cato Institute examination has interpreted two-thirds of their comments as raising objections to the idea.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.8685 (+5.98%)
- ETH: $1726.76 (+8.60%)
- BNB: $276.5 (+2.94%)
- XRP: $0.373 (+5.40%)
- ADA: $0.512 (+1.87%)
- SOL: $42.21 (+6.89%)
- DOGE: $0.06996 (+6.68%)
- DOT: $7.9 (+8.97%)
- MATIC: $0.9417 (+9.54%)
- UNI: $9.37 (+20.44%)
Top gainers on Binance:
