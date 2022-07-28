Binance Market Update (2022-07-28)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.09T, up by 10.09% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,462 and $23,988 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,757, up by 10.32%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include WING , OP , and LDO , up by 241%, 61%, and 55%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: