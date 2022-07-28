Decentralized Data Platform Space and Time Raises $10M

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Decentralized Data Platform Space and Time Raises $10M

Brandy Betz - CoinDesk
2022-07-28 13:00
Space and Time, a decentralized data warehouse for blockchain applications, raised $10 million in a seed round led by crypto investment firm Framework Ventures.
The funds will primarily go toward hiring engineers and building out the platform, Space and Time co-founder and CEO Nate Holiday told CoinDesk in an interview.
Space and Time is developing a novel cryptographic protocol called Proof of SQL, referring to the Structured Query Language programming used to manage and interact with databases. The protocol would allow blockchain applications to rapidly generate analytical insights in a decentralized, low cost and secure way.

How it works

Space and Time, which started as part of Chainlink Labs’ incubator program, uses Chainlink and other sources to pull data from blockchains, decentralized applications and off-chain systems. It’s database processes the data off-chain, avoiding high transaction or gas fees and slow throughput, and then transmits the data to a validation layer to be verified. The validated data is sent back on-chain to smart contracts, which is where the blockchain application that requested the data can see the results.
"A key issue with decentralized applications is having to work with centralized databases that have the ability to tamper with data," said Holiday. "Users can see data coming in but can not tell if anyone has added information to that data, which could be done in a malicious way. The Proof of SQL model would show users evidence of any tampering, such as if someone changed the query results in the middle of the query," he added.
Can the end user see the sources of the data in the Space and Time databases?
“We allow the operators of the data to determine what should be encrypted and what shouldn’t,” explained Holiday, using sensitive financial information as an example.”We’re going to incentivize projects to share their data and to have an open data policy. Whether they have an open data policy or not, we can cryptographically guarantee that the data isn’t tampered with.”

Roadmap

Apart from Framework, which has $1.4 billion worth of assets under management, other participants in the round included CoinDesk's parent company Digital Currency Group, Stratos, Samsung NExt, IOSG Ventures and Alliance, and others.
Space and Time plans to launch the test version of its platform (or testnet) around April 2023 with plans for the mainnet to follow in September. The platform will be connected to major blockchains, including Ethereum, Binance and Polygon.
Holiday noted that games would probably be the first to utilize the technology but future Web3 use cases could include social networks, communications or enterprise resource planning. The off-chain processing would ease the currently “untenable” costs of fully on-chain operations.
“If it costs $5 to put out a tweet on a decentralized Twitter application, no one’s going to use it,” Frameworks co-founder Michael Anderson said. “But if you have the ability to store it securely and very cheaply, that’s something that does enable this new application category.”

Bear market

Venture capital investments in crypto companies were down 26% year-over-year in the first half of 2022 as the bear market emerged.
Asked if Framework has changed its investment strategy due to the bear market, Anderson noted that the firm was started in 2019, which was “sort of the depths of the bear market in that cycle.”
“We feel like we thrive in bear markets because we get to hone in on the core use cases and the best builders,” he continued. “Our thesis really hasn’t changed at all. We just now have more time to focus on the things that matter.”
View full text