Foundry Starts New Service to Reduce Supply-Chain Lag for Bitcoin Miners

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Foundry Starts New Service to Reduce Supply-Chain Lag for Bitcoin Miners

Aoyon Ashraf - CoinDesk
2022-07-28 13:00
Foundry, the digital asset mining and staking firm, is starting a new supply-chain management service designed to make delivery of bitcoin mining computers more efficient as the industry is gripped with logistical issues. Foundry is a subsidiary of Digital Currency Group (DCG), which is the parent company of CoinDesk.
The new service, Foundry Logisitics, is a dedicated supply-chain management service that is able to cut down total transit time for shipments significantly as well as add visibility to various expenses related to shipments, Foundry’s Senior Vice President of Infrastructure MK Sathya told CoinDesk. Such services will not just lower the transit time, but also make internal accounting much easier, Sathya added.
Through Foundry Logistics, miners will also have access to end-to-end tracking as the buyers of Foundry.
“Through worldwide offices and a network of dedicated on-the-ground contacts for every order, Foundry Logistics ensures cost-effective and streamlined deliveries, providing clients with customs clearance, insurance guidance, ocean shipment solutions, national warehouse solutions and other domestic surface logistics,” the statement added.
In recent years, supply-chain issues have been plaguing industries across the globe, and bitcoin mining is no different. Due to the capital intensive nature of the mining industry, miners can't afford to have delays in deliveries of mining rigs as it adds extra cost for the companies.
“Transit time and efficiency are of great significance in the cryptocurrency mining industry, where machines’ profitability is dependent on a wide variety of factors, such as bitcoin price and the network’s mining difficulty,” Foundry said in its statement. “This makes the timely delivery of ordered hardware critical to the operation of mining companies,” the company said.
Bitcoin mining computers often don't have a way to regularly track the progress of the ordered equipment in transit, making the process even less transparent and manageable, Foundry said.
Last year, Foundry launched FoundryX, a new marketplace for buying and selling bitcoin mining machines. Customers using this service will have access to the new supply-chain management system, which will be tailored to each client’s operational needs, according to the statement.
View full text