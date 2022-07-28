copy link
Pancakeswap introduces vCAKE
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-07-28 12:46
The Pancakeswap team announced the launch of its vCAKE in a blog post published on Wednesday. vCAKE is the weighted voting power based on the amount of locked CAKE a user has. The team explained that vCAKE is a number representing the boosted voting power based on a user’s fixed-term CAKE staking position.
Furthermore, the vCAKE number will be added to a user’s total voting power. Similar to iCAKE, vCAKE is not a new token, and it is not transferrable or tradeable.
PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens. CAKE is up by 3.72% today and is currently trading at $3.275.
