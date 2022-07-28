Pancakeswap introduces vCAKE

The Pancakeswap team announced the launch of its vCAKE in a blog post published on Wednesday. vCAKE is the weighted voting power based on the amount of locked CAKE a user has. The team explained that vCAKE is a number representing the boosted voting power based on a user’s fixed-term CAKE staking position.

Furthermore, the vCAKE number will be added to a user’s total voting power. Similar to iCAKE, vCAKE is not a new token, and it is not transferrable or tradeable.