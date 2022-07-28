Zilliqa announces a partnership with Alien Worlds

The Zilliqa team announced via a tweet on Thursday that it has partnered with blockchain gaming giant Alien Worlds. The partnership will see Alien Worlds pursue integration with the Zilliqa blockchain via their Unity SDK, along with Zilliqa providing a platform to showcase innovative in-game DAOs and Player vs Player (PvP) features to a mainstream gaming audience.

Alien Worlds said it would have the opportunity to tap into Zilliqa’s eSports partners like Ninjas In Pyjamas, RRQ, and MAD Lions to reach more traditional gaming audiences. Furthermore, Zilliqa can access and engage with Alien World’s wider base of blockchain gamers when launching its own high-performance first-person shooter game and gaming hub later this year.