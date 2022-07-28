SWFT integrates Alchemy Pay’s crypto on/off ramps

The Alchemy Pay team announced via a blog post on Tuesday that SWFT Blockchain is integrating Alchemy Pay’s crypto on/off ramps. The integration would allow the purchase of crypto directly with fiat payments.

Furthermore, it enables the exchange of crypto to fiat with remittance to users’ bank accounts. The ramps will give the SWFT App and ecosystem a new level of mainstream-friendly accessibility for both newcomers and experienced users, the Alchemy Pay team added.

Alchemy Pay is a payment system focused on retail transactions at the Point-of-Sale and peer-to-peer remittance. Users can make payments in fiat, stablecoins and other cryptocurrencies on traditional payment systems.