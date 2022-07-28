copy link
Axie Infinity to deploy updates to its Origin game today
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-07-28 12:34
The Axie Infinity team informed its community via a blog post on Thursday that it would be deploying updates to its Origin game later today. The update is primarily focused on bug fixes, balancing adjustments, the Spanish language option, and the Vietnamese language option.
Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired digital pet universe built on the Ethereum blockchain where anyone can earn token rewards through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem.
AXS, the native token of the Axie Infinity ecosystem, is up by more than 9% today and currently trades at $16.48.
