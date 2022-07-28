HBAR Foundation, the development team behind the Hedera blockchain, announced via a blog post on Tuesday that Hyperreal and Freeverse are now part of the Hedera ecosystem.

Hyperreal Digital is a metaverse entertainment company, while Freeverse is a next-generation NFT technology platform. The two companies have received a grant from the HBAR Foundation to create HyperDream, a gamified tool for A-List talent in the entertainment industry to engage with their fans across metaverse environments.

With HyperDream, artists, musicians, celebrities, and brands would have the opportunity to use their digital assets, including Hyperreal’s digital human doubles known as HyperModels, to connect with fans in the metaverse. Freeverse’s ‘NFT 2.0’ technology will empower HyperModels to evolve over time based on social media activity, fan engagement, and more.

Hedera Hashgraph is distributed public ledger infrastructure. According to the team, it offers significant improvements over existing blockchains in five areas: performance, security, governance, stability, and regulatory compliance.