Ethereum Daily Active Addresses at ATH But There’s More

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ethereum Daily Active Addresses at ATH But There’s More

Chayanika Deka - CryptoPotato
2022-07-28 11:47

Ethereum’s daily active address has hit a new all-time high surpassing the previous peak by a whopping 50%. This massive increase comes amid the latest developments on the Merge front.

  • According to the crypto analytic platform, IntoTheBlock, more than 1.1 million addresses made an ETH transaction on July 27th, catapulting the total number of transactions to 1.64 million.
 
  
Ethereum daily active addresses reached a new all-time high
 
  
Over 1.1M addresses made an $ETH transaction yesterday, making a total of 1.64M transactions pic.twitter.com/as21hvRZFc
 
  
— IntoTheBlock (@intotheblock) July 27, 2022
  • In doing so, it broke the previous high of 718,000 established in 2018.
  • The huge spike in address activity typically signifies an increased network adoption and demand for its native token.
  • But the Head of Strategy at cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase believes the increase in activity may have risen due to the growing number of token transfers per unit of gas and may not mean greater adoption.
  
“The reason why you see record active addresses is because the market weighed mundane things to do (send/receives, like with Binance doing a maintenance sweep) at highs versus what most of us would classify as “productive” activity like Defi/NFTs (which are more gas intensive).”
  • The new ATH of the daily active address comes at the backdrop of Ethereum devs finalizing the merge testnet details.
  • As part of the announcement, the devs said that the latest proof-of-stake testnet transition will be on the Goerli testnet, which happens to be the closest simulation of the Ethereum mainnet.
  • Prater is Goerli’s version of the Beacon Chain, and the Merge is expected to take place between August 6 and 12 in an upgrade dubbed “Paris.”
  • With the optimism surrounding the long-awaited Merge on the mainnet, Ethereum has rallied by 60% since the beginning of July.
View full text