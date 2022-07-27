Ethereum Daily Active Addresses at ATH But There’s More

Ethereum’s daily active address has hit a new all-time high surpassing the previous peak by a whopping 50%. This massive increase comes amid the latest developments on the Merge front.

According to the crypto analytic platform, IntoTheBlock, more than 1.1 million addresses made an ETH transaction on July 27th, catapulting the total number of transactions to 1.64 million.

Ethereum daily active addresses reached a new all-time high Over 1.1M addresses made an $ETH transaction yesterday, making a total of 1.64M transactions pic.twitter.com/as21hvRZFc — IntoTheBlock (@intotheblock) July 27, 2022

In doing so, it broke the previous high of 718,000 established in 2018.

The huge spike in address activity typically signifies an increased network adoption and demand for its native token.

But the Head of Strategy at cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase believes the increase in activity may have risen due to the growing number of token transfers per unit of gas and may not mean greater adoption.

“The reason why you see record active addresses is because the market weighed mundane things to do (send/receives, like with Binance doing a maintenance sweep) at highs versus what most of us would classify as “productive” activity like Defi/NFTs (which are more gas intensive).”