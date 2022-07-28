copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-07-28)
Binance
2022-07-28 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 7.10% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,138 and $23,464 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,977, up by 7.58%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include WING, LDO, and OP, up by 81%, 40%, and 35%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Binance Pilots NFT Ticketing with S.S. Lazio in Upcoming SeasonBinance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, on Wednesday announced it will pilot a new NFT ticketing solution with Italian football team S.S. Lazio for the upcoming 2022/23 season.
- Bitcoin (BTC) Sprints Back Above $23,000 After Midweek Dip
- $400 Million in Liqudations as Bitcoin Soared to Weekly High Above $23K
- SHIB: Whales Buy 386 Billion Shiba Inu Despite Bear Market
- ETH Shoots 16% Above $1650 As Ethereum Active Addresses Surpass 1 Million
- Market Wrap: Crypto Markets Trade Higher as Fed Raises Rates by Expected Amount
- Binance Research Publishes Report on The Rise of DAOsBinance Research has just published a in-depth report on the rise of decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs).
- Harmony Proposes Issuing ONE Tokens to Reimburse Victims of $100M HackDevelopers behind blockchain network Harmony proposed issuing ONE tokens to cover losses from the hack of its Horizon bridge product in June.
- Crypto Traders Split on Upcoming Fed Rate Hike's Impact on BitcoinThe U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) will likely raise the benchmark borrowing cost by 75 basis points (0.75%) on Wednesday in a continued effort to drain liquidity to tamp down inflation. Crypto traders are split on how bitcoin (BTC) would react to the rate hike.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.8118 (+5.12%)
- ETH: $1626.35 (+11.28%)
- BNB: $268.2 (+6.39%)
- XRP: $0.3549 (+5.34%)
- ADA: $0.5028 (+7.21%)
- SOL: $39.61 (+7.75%)
- DOGE: $0.06676 (+6.59%)
- DOT: $7.61 (+12.08%)
- MATIC: $0.8765 (+8.45%)
- AVAX: $22.97 (+8.66%)
Top gainers on Binance:
