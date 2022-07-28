Binance Market Update (2022-07-28)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 7.10% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,138 and $23,464 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,977, up by 7.58%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include WING , LDO , and OP , up by 81%, 40%, and 35%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: