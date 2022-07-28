Binance Pilots NFT Ticketing with S.S. Lazio in Upcoming Season

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, on Wednesday announced it will pilot a new NFT ticketing solution with Italian football team S.S. Lazio for the upcoming 2022/23 season.

Lazio fans using Binance will be able to claim digital tickets that will give them access to exclusive benefits, fan privileges and more, Binance said in a joint press release with S.S. Lazio. The pilot is the next stage in a partnership between the Italian football team and Binance Fan Token Platform , launched in October 2021.

NFT ticketing will not only grant fans access to matches, Binance said, but will also provide unique experiences, discounts, and more in addition to verifying authenticity and helping to prevent ticket misuse. The aim of the new NFT ticketing technology is to prevent issues such as ticket counterfeiting, scalping (resales at extortionate prices), as well as making ticketing systems more reliable, Binance said.

“NFT ticketing, which we are introducing with S.S. Lazio introduces a brand new layer of utility features to non-fungible tokens . Lazio will revolutionize the ticketing market and presents another significant real-life use case for Web3 technology,” said Zoe Wei, Binance Fan Token Lead.