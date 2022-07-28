SHIB: Whales Buy 386 Billion Shiba Inu Despite Bear Market

SHIB may be on the move. Despite Shiba Inu losing 90% of its value in the bear market, the cryptocurrency continues to be the focus of attention of Ethereum whales.

Whales added billions of new SHIB tokens to their accounts during the downtrend. The famous whale known as Gimli added 386 billion Shiba Inu to their account earlier this week.

ETH whale "Gimli" just bought 250,000,000,001 $shib ($2,862,500 USD).Ranked #227 on WhaleStats: https://t.co/3bvrsUeq69Transaction: https://t.co/0BhYhM8SQA#SHIB #ShibArmy

— WhaleStats (free data on crypto whales) (@WhaleStats) July 8, 2022