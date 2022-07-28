Meta Sued by FTC Over VR Fitness App Acquisition

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Meta Sued by FTC Over VR Fitness App Acquisition

Rahul Nambiampurath - BeInCrypto
2022-07-28 04:55
The Federal Trade Commission has sued Meta to stop it from buying the VR fitness app Supernatural. The FTC believes Meta is trying to buy its way to the top.
The Federal Trade Commission is looking to block social media giant Meta from buying VR fitness app Supernatural, according to a press release published on July 27. The FTC said Meta is “already a key player at each level of the virtual reality sector” and cites the Oculus Quest, its app store, “seven of the most successful developers, and one of the best-selling apps of all time” as evidence for its dominance.
As a result, it does not want CEO Mark Zuckerberg to acquire Supernatural and buy its way to market control. FTC Bureau of Competition Deputy Director John Newman said,
“Instead of competing on the merits, Meta is trying to buy its way to the top. Meta already owns a best-selling virtual reality fitness app, and it had the capabilities to compete even more closely with Within’s popular Supernatural app. But Meta chose to buy market position instead of earning it on the merits. This is an illegal acquisition, and we will pursue all appropriate relief.”
Supernatural is a dedicated virtual reality app that offers a VR experience for working out, including music tracks with major artists like Coldplay, Katy Perry, and Lady Gaga. The complaint states that by purchasing Supernatural, Meta would lessen the competition and violate antitrust laws.

Metaverse division Reality Labs sees a $2.8B loss

Meta also announced its second quarter financial results for 2022. Like the quarters before, the results show that the company’s VR and metaverse strategies are costing the company a great deal. The company lost $2.8 billion this quarter from its Reality Labs division and $5.7 billion so far this year.
The company also expects its third quarter Reality Labs revenue to be lower than the second quarter, which does not bode well. Still, the company continues to pour its resources into the metaverse, which it believes is the future of interaction.

Meta not swayed by losses

Meta has conducted multiple efforts related to the metaverse and NFTs in the past 12 months. Earlier this month, Meta enabled an NFT showcase feature on Facebook profiles. The crypto winter does not seem to have deterred it either, as it has confirmed that it will still offer NFTs during this time.
Multiple big tech companies are pursuing metaverse goals, and it’s anyone’s guess as to who will come out on top. The past year has seen multiple patents being filed, and the next few years are likely to see many related releases.
The post Meta Sued by FTC Over VR Fitness App Acquisition appeared first on BeInCrypto.
View full text