The Sandbox released teaser for The Sandbox Alpha Season 3

The Sandbox has introduced the first teaser trailer for the new season of the Alpha. For season 3, it will be a 10-week event for users to explore The Sandbox Metaverse, with more than ninety experiences created by brands, studios, and users.

According to the official statement, this new season will be bigger, longer, and greater than the previous ones, featuring new content and new earn mechanics. Also, Season 3 will reward users that are the most invested in The Sandbox project with some guaranteed rewards for LAND Owners, Avatar holders, and NFT collectors.

Source: The Sandbox Medium



