Binance Market Update (2022-07-27)
Binance
2022-07-27 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, up by 9.07% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,811 and $23,112 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,775, up by 9.08%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include LDO, OOKI, and OP, up by 42%, 40%, and 30%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Binance Research Publishes Report on The Rise of DAOsBinance Research has just published a in-depth report on the rise of decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs).
- Harmony Proposes Issuing ONE Tokens to Reimburse Victims of $100M HackDevelopers behind blockchain network Harmony proposed issuing ONE tokens to cover losses from the hack of its Horizon bridge product in June.
- Crypto Traders Split on Upcoming Fed Rate Hike's Impact on BitcoinThe U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) will likely raise the benchmark borrowing cost by 75 basis points (0.75%) on Wednesday in a continued effort to drain liquidity to tamp down inflation. Crypto traders are split on how bitcoin (BTC) would react to the rate hike.
- Crypto Lender Celsius Files to Retain Former CFO to Advise on Bankruptcy Proceedings
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.7631 (+6.52%)
- ETH: $1589.79 (+16.60%)
- BNB: $268.7 (+10.71%)
- XRP: $0.3538 (+7.34%)
- ADA: $0.5029 (+10.70%)
- SOL: $39.47 (+12.90%)
- DOGE: $0.0656 (+7.75%)
- DOT: $7.25 (+10.02%)
- MATIC: $0.8596 (+18.26%)
- AVAX: $22.85 (+16.17%)
Top gainers on Binance:
