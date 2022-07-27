Binance Market Update (2022-07-27)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, up by 9.07% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,811 and $23,112 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,775, up by 9.08%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include LDO , OOKI , and OP , up by 42%, 40%, and 30%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: