Binance Market Update (2022-07-27)
Binance
2022-07-27 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.99T, up by 4.22% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,735 and $21,553 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,541, up by 3.79%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include OOKI, RAD, and MIR, up by 57%, 40%, and 24%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Binance Research Publishes Report on The Rise of DAOsBinance Research has just published a in-depth report on the rise of decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs).
- Harmony Proposes Issuing ONE Tokens to Reimburse Victims of $100M HackDevelopers behind blockchain network Harmony proposed issuing ONE tokens to cover losses from the hack of its Horizon bridge product in June.
- Crypto Traders Split on Upcoming Fed Rate Hike's Impact on BitcoinThe U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) will likely raise the benchmark borrowing cost by 75 basis points (0.75%) on Wednesday in a continued effort to drain liquidity to tamp down inflation. Crypto traders are split on how bitcoin (BTC) would react to the rate hike.
- Crypto Lender Celsius Files to Retain Former CFO to Advise on Bankruptcy Proceedings
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.718 (+4.82%)
- ETH: $1490.2 (+8.88%)
- BNB: $258.5 (+7.66%)
- XRP: $0.3381 (+3.55%)
- ADA: $0.4711 (+4.36%)
- SOL: $37.17 (+6.08%)
- DOGE: $0.06295 (+4.48%)
- DOT: $6.82 (+4.12%)
- MATIC: $0.807 (+10.41%)
- TRX: $0.06645 (+3.31%)
Top gainers on Binance:
