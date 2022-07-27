Direct Blockchain Scrutiny Can Spot Financial Hacks, but Not Easily, German Study Says

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Direct Blockchain Scrutiny Can Spot Financial Hacks, but Not Easily, German Study Says

Jack Schickler - CoinDesk
2022-07-27 13:28
Regulators can better fight cybercrime by looking directly at the blockchain – but it will take a lot of extra effort, a study written for the German financial regulator BaFin has found.
Lawmakers and financial supervisors across the world are seeking to bring crypto technologies into the regulatory net, but some officials are now getting worried about taking on duties that lie way outside their usual wheelhouse.
Web 3 advocates argue that distributed technologies can actually help public policy goals like collecting tax or fighting financial crime – as long as regulators learn how to use them properly. But the study suggests it may take some changes to working practices.
“In the field of crypto custody, it is quite possible to collect and automatically process public ledger data such as blockchain data,” said the report, which was written by researchers at the University of Innsbruck in Austria and published Tuesday. And the highly formulaic nature of the information makes it easy to process.
“Even data that is not collected from the supervised entities, but rather from public sources, can add value for IT supervision,” the researchers added, meaning regulators can spot cyberattacks directly rather than waiting for routine reporting.
But the resources needed to maintain and interpret the information stream is high, it noted – requiring a small team of officials working round the clock. Coping with that kind of workload could require BaFin to work with other German regulators such as the BSI, which is responsible for cybersecurity, or the finance ministry, the report said.
BaFin has long been responsible for supervising conventional financial institutions such as banks, and more recently took crypto custodians like wallet providers under its wing.
The regulator said in a statement posted Tuesday that it had already implemented initial findings from the project, which examines more widely how digital technology is changing finance, such as allowing innovative payment providers to access banking data, with consequent risks of data hacks and power concentrated in a few big tech firms.
In an interview published Wednesday, EU bank regulator José Manuel Campa said he was worried he didn’t have the expertise needed to undertake new duties set out in the bloc’s Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) law, given the high demand for specialists in the field.
Quotes have been translated from original German.
View full text