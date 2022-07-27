Fireblocks now provides custody facility for institutional investors on NEAR

The NEAR Foundation announced in a blog post on Tuesday that it had partnered with Fireblocks, a leading provider of custody and settlement solutions for digital assets. The Fireblocks integration with NEAR will allow institutional users to now access the NEAR Protocol’s fast and low-cost sharded proof-of-stake blockchain safely and securely.

NEAR Protocol

is a decentralized application platform designed to make apps similarly usable to those on today’s web. The network runs on a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism called Nightshade, which aims to provide dynamic scalability and stabilize fees.

NEAR

is trading at $3.765, up by 2% in the last 24 hours.