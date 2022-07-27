Smart contract security tool Dedaub to deploy on Fantom

The Fantom team announced in a blog post on Tuesday that it has partnered with Dedaub, a leading blockchain security firm. The partnership will bring contract-library—a smart contract explorer— and Watchdog—a smart contract security analyzer—to Fantom mainnet, all powered through Erigon nodes.

Fantom explained that a smart contract explorer is a tool that presents deployed smart contracts in a human-readable format. Furthermore, Watchdog will monitor every smart contract on Fantom with a minimum total value locked (TVL) of $10 million, in addition to a multitude of projects meeting other criteria as requested by the Fantom Foundation.