copy link
create picture
more
Planet IX integrates Chainlink Keepers on Polygon
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-07-27 12:04
Chainlink announced via Twitter on Tuesday that Planet IX has integrated Chainlink Keepers live on the Polygon mainnet. PLANET IX is a blockchain-based strategy and trading game with a virtual copy of our planet as its playing field.
Planet IX said it is leveraging Chainlink Keepers to securely and cost-efficiently automate the selection of IXT CAT RAFF winners. As a result, the IXT CAT RAFF is now both automated and provably random due to Planet IX’s past integration of Chainlink VRF.
Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is down by 0.72% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $6.245 at press time.
View full text