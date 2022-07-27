Planet IX integrates Chainlink Keepers on Polygon

Chainlink announced via Twitter on Tuesday that Planet IX has integrated Chainlink Keepers live on the Polygon mainnet. PLANET IX is a blockchain-based strategy and trading game with a virtual copy of our planet as its playing field.

Planet IX said it is leveraging Chainlink Keepers to securely and cost-efficiently automate the selection of IXT CAT RAFF winners. As a result, the IXT CAT RAFF is now both automated and provably random due to Planet IX’s past integration of Chainlink VRF.