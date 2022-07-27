Neural Pepe NFT collection is now live on Pancakeswap NFT marketplace

The Pancakeswap team announced via Twitter on Tuesday that the Neural Pepe NFT collection is now live on the Pancakeswap NFT marketplace. Neural Pepe (NP) is a genesis collection of the Neural Frens project, which consists of 7,777 AI-generated frogs turned into NFTs.

PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens. CAKE is up by more than 3.15% today and is currently trading at $3.288.