Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Buys These Shares After Selling Coinbase

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Buys These Shares After Selling Coinbase

Varinder Singh - Coingape
2022-07-27 10:13
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest sold over 1.4 million shares of Coinbase Global (COIN) in three funds on Tuesday as the price falls to an all-time low of $52.93. The move comes amid Coinbase’s poor performance and the SEC investigation into listing unregistered securities.
All three funds mostly purchased Shopify and Roku shares after selling COIN shares.

Ark Invest Unloads Coinbase Shares Amid Poor Performance and SEC Investigation

Cathie Wood’s asset management firm Ark Invest has sold over 1.5 million shares of Coinbase worth almost $75 million in three of its funds as Coinbase’s share price falls 21% to $52.93 on July 26. Coinbase’s share price has fallen due to poor earnings amid the bear market and the SEC’s investigation into the listing of unregistered securities.
ARK Innovation Exchange-Traded Fund (ARKK) has sold 1.13 million COIN shares and acquired 1.32 million Shopify, 2.19 million Ginkgo Bioworks, 414k Roku, and 235k Tusimple Holdings shares.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) has sold 174,611 COIN shares and purchased 201,546 Shopify and 64,894 Roku shares.
And, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) has sold 110,218 COIN shares, along with some other companies’ shares, and purchased 238,088 Shopify, 112, 715 Toast, and 105,615 Roku shares.
According to Unusual Whales, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest had purchased Coinbase (COIN) shares for an average cost of $254.65. It means Ark Invest has lost over $200 million in Coinbase trades.
Recently, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest also bought 546,579 shares in Coinbase worth nearly $29 million after shares tanked, but the recent scenarios have forced the asset management firm to sell its Coinbase’s holdings. Also, Cathie Wood bought 750k shares of COIN on IPO day for three of her exchange-traded funds.
The three funds now have over 6.5 million shares in total, with 4.7 million in ARKK, 959k in ARKF, and 1.27 million in ARKW.

Coinbase Under the SEC Investigation

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest has been acquiring Coinbase shares as the price continues to dive low amid the bear market. However, the SEC starting an investigation into Coinbase’s listing of unregistered securities has forced the firm to sell some of its Coinbase holdings.
The SEC believes Coinbase is listing securities, while Coinbase denies the allegations, saying it analyzes and reviews cryptocurrencies before listing on its platform. In fact, the process was reviewed by the SEC.
View full text