Binance Market Update (2022-07-27)
Binance
2022-07-27 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.98T, up by 1.73% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,708 and $21,456 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,361, up by 1.40%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include RAD, JUV, and CHESS, up by 85%, 29%, and 25%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Crypto Lender Celsius Files to Retain Former CFO to Advise on Bankruptcy Proceedings
- Tether Finds Stable Dollar Peg After Terra's CollapseTether (USDT), a stablecoin meant to be worth a dollar, has found stability for the first time in over two months.
- Institutional Traders Have Mixed Views About Tesla’s Decision to Sell BitcoinElectric-car maker Tesla sold over $936 million of bitcoin (BTC) in the second quarter amid a broad crypto-market decline and weakening economic conditions, a decision that led to generally positive reactions among the retail crypto community. Institutional crypto traders were less sanguine.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.7234 (+3.25%)
- ETH: $1461.43 (+3.49%)
- BNB: $252.1 (+3.70%)
- XRP: $0.3367 (+1.63%)
- ADA: $0.4688 (+0.02%)
- SOL: $36.76 (+2.37%)
- DOGE: $0.06263 (+2.04%)
- DOT: $6.78 (+1.50%)
- MATIC: $0.8078 (+7.04%)
- TRX: $0.06597 (+3.40%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- RAD/BUSD (+85%)
- JUV/BUSD (+29%)
- CHESS/BUSD (+25%)
