copy link
create picture
more
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Offloads Over 1.4M Coinbase Shares as COIN Price Falls
Greg Ahlstrand - Coindesk
2022-07-27 06:55
Three funds of Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management sold a total of more than 1.4 million shares of Coinbase Global (COIN) on Tuesday, the firm said in its daily trading update email on Wednesday.
- The move comes almost three months after Ark bought more than half a million shares in May.
- On Tuesday, Coinbase shares closed down 21.08% at $52.93. After-hours trading showed a gain of 3.08% to $54.56.
- ARK Innovation Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF), or AARK, sold 1,133,495 COIN shares, or 0.6833% of the fund's of the fund's total investments.
- ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, or ARKW, sold 174,611, shares, or 0.6768% of the fund's total investments.
- ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, or ARKF, sold 110,218 shares, or 0.6793% of its total fund investments.
- The plunge in the cryptocurrency market has seen Coinbase digital shares fall from a high of over $400 on its first day of trading in 2021 to as low $40.30 at one point, as user transactions declined and a report that that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the company for allowing Americans to trade in tokens that should have been registered as securities.
View full text