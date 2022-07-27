Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Offloads Over 1.4M Coinbase Shares as COIN Price Falls

Three funds of Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management sold a total of more than 1.4 million shares of Coinbase Global (COIN) on Tuesday, the firm said in its daily trading update email on Wednesday.

The move comes almost three months after Ark bought more than half a million shares in May.

On Tuesday, Coinbase shares closed down 21.08% at $52.93. After-hours trading showed a gain of 3.08% to $54.56.

ARK Innovation Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF), or AARK, sold 1,133,495 COIN shares, or 0.6833% of the fund's of the fund's total investments.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, or ARKW, sold 174,611, shares, or 0.6768% of the fund's total investments.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, or ARKF, sold 110,218 shares, or 0.6793% of its total fund investments.