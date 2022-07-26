El Salvador Introduces 2 Sovereign Debt Repurchase Bills in Effort to Allay Default Concerns

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

El Salvador Introduces 2 Sovereign Debt Repurchase Bills in Effort to Allay Default Concerns

Andrés Engler - Coindesk
2022-07-27 02:40
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele sent two bills on Tuesday to the local congress seeking to secure funds needed to buy back all sovereign debt bonds maturing in 2023 and 2025.
Bukele’s announcements are intended to counter speculation about a potential default by El Salvador, amid strained relations between the Central American country and the traditional credit market, including the International Monetary Fund, which repeatedly recommended El Salvador discontinue the use of bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender due to the financial risks and liabilities created.
El Salvador is down roughly 54% on its investments in bitcoin, representing a potential loss of $55.8 million, according to CoinDesk data based on Bukele's announcements. So far, the country has spent $103.9 million in bitcoin, at an average price of $45,171 per coin.
El Salvador’s government plans to start the purchasing operation in six weeks, after the corresponding paperwork is finished, Bukele said on Twitter, adding that the government will pay the market price for each bond at the time of the transactions.
According to Bukele, El Salvador has enough liquidity to pay its current commitments in a timely manner, and to buy all its debt until 2025 in advance.
Hoy enviamos 2 proyectos de ley a la @AsambleaSV para asegurar los fondos para hacer una oferta de compra transparente, pública y voluntaria a todos los tenedores de bonos de deuda soberana salvadoreña desde 2023 hasta 2025, al precio de mercado al momento de cada transacción.
— Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) July 26, 2022
The bonds maturing in 2023 total $800 million, while those maturing in 2025 represent a similar amount.
In November, Bukele announced plans to issue a $1 billion “bitcoin bond” that will use Liquid, a bitcoin-based service created by Blockstream. However, that initiative was postponed due to unfavorable market conditions, El Salvador’s Finance Minister said recently.
El Salvador’s congress is controlled by Bukele's party, Nuevas Ideas, which holds 64 out of 84 votes.
View full text