Binance Market Update (2022-07-26)
Binance
2022-07-26 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.95T, down by -5.64% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,708 and $22,264 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,743, down by -5.25%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include POND, CHESS, and RAD, up by 24%, 14%, and 12%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Tether Finds Stable Dollar Peg After Terra's CollapseTether (USDT), a stablecoin meant to be worth a dollar, has found stability for the first time in over two months.
- Institutional Traders Have Mixed Views About Tesla’s Decision to Sell BitcoinElectric-car maker Tesla sold over $936 million of bitcoin (BTC) in the second quarter amid a broad crypto-market decline and weakening economic conditions, a decision that led to generally positive reactions among the retail crypto community. Institutional crypto traders were less sanguine.
- US Senators Push Bill to Make Small Crypto Transactions Tax-FreeProminent U.S. senators are trying to free Americans from tracking taxes every time cryptocurrencies change hands, introducing a bill that would exempt them from reporting any transactions up to $50 or any trade in which they earn less than $50.
- CZ: Binance discovers security incident at "major" exchangeBinance's security team has discovered a security related incident at another major cryptocurrency exchange.
- Curve Finance Seeks One Million OP Token Grant from Optimism
- DeFi Total Value Locked (TVL) Soars By More Than $10 Billion
- Crypto Market Cap Sinks Under $1 Trillion, Bitcoin At One-Week Low
- Crypto Is Coming to Esports: The Games and Economics of Tomorrow
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.6403 (-7.82%)
- ETH: $1368.64 (-10.29%)
- BNB: $240 (-6.32%)
- XRP: $0.3265 (-5.39%)
- ADA: $0.4513 (-8.12%)
- SOL: $35 (-9.04%)
- DOGE: $0.06028 (-7.06%)
- DOT: $6.54 (-7.23%)
- TRX: $0.0643 (-0.36%)
- MATIC: $0.7304 (-11.66%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- POND/BUSD (+24%)
- CHESS/BUSD (+14%)
- RAD/BUSD (+12%)
