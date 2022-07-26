Binance Market Update (2022-07-26)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.95T, down by -5.64% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,708 and $22,264 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,743, down by -5.25%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include POND , CHESS , and RAD , up by 24%, 14%, and 12%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: