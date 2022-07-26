Binance Reports Massive Ethereum Gas Fee Utilization Here’s Why

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Binance Reports Massive Ethereum Gas Fee Utilization Here’s Why

Delma Wilson - Coinpedia
2022-07-26 13:01

The post Binance Reports Massive Ethereum Gas Fee Utilization Here’s Why appeared first on Coinpedia - Fintech & Cryptocurreny News Media| Crypto Guide

While the world’s first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has lost its grip over the important price level of $22,000, the lead altcoin, Ethereum, to has suffered a pullback. Recently, Ethereum had made a monthly high of $1655, but with the scheduled FOMC meeting on July 27, Ethereum has plunged by 13%.

At the time of publication, Ethereum is selling at $1,414, with a fall of 8.16% in the last 24hrs.

Alex Svanevik, CEO at Nansen, a blockchain analytics firm, claims that as Ethereum’s gas fee has dropped, Binance has popped in to take advantage of this as the exchange is moving its funds on Ethereum. As a result, the gas fee utilization has spiked by 3000% in just one hour on Binance.

    
Looks like @binance is making good use of low gas fees to move funds on Ethereum – smart @cz_binance pic.twitter.com/Rzo5cEQljm
— Alex Svanevik (@ASvanevik) 
    July 26, 2022

There was a confirmation from Changpang Zhao, Binance’s CEO, regarding the high utilization of the Ethereum network by users of the exchange due to the drop in gas fees.

This scenario suggests that there are high chances that the conversion from PoW to PoS will be successful.

Binance Users Spend 28ETH In Gas Fee In An Hour

The minimum gas fee was 4 Gwei, and at present, it is 3 Gwei. The transfer cost on ETH is $0.34, while on ERC20, it is $0.67%.

According to Alex Svanevik, today, Binance has recorded a huge Ethereum gas fee utilization where 28ETH was spent as a gas fee in just an hour on the platform. This accounts for an increase of 3048% in one hour and 437% in the last 24hrs.

Alex also says Coinbase is the next as the platform has seen a 5.35% and 135% jump in 1 hour and 24hrs, respectively.

The Nansen CEO report even showed that 90% of Ethereum transactions make use of EIP-1559 and as EIP-1559 plays an important role in burning Ethereum tokens and the merge, the price is expected to fall after the Merge. This is because there will be a decline in the circulating supply.

View full text