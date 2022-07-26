Hedera celebrates hitting 1 million HBAR accounts on the Hedera mainnet

HBAR Foundation, the development team behind the Hedera blockchain, announced via a tweet on Monday that it has hit 1 million HBAR accounts on the Hedera mainnet.

The team said it is looking forward to hitting 2 million soon as the Hedera NFT, GameFi and DeFi ecosystems continue to grow.

Hedera Hashgraph is distributed public ledger infrastructure. According to the team, it offers significant improvements over existing blockchains in five areas: performance, security, governance, stability, and regulatory compliance.

HBAR is trading at $0.0643 at press time, down by more than 6% over the last 24 hours.