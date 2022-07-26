copy link
create picture
more
Celer Network announces bridging support for Zenlink
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-07-26 12:18
The Celer Network announced via Twitter on Tuesday that it has successfully added bridging support for Zenlink. Zenlink is a native cross-chain decentralized exchange on the Polkadot blockchain.
Thanks to the support, Celer’s cBridge users can bridge Zenlink’s ZLK token between the Moonbeam network and Astar Network.
Celer Network is an interoperability platform that supports cross-chain fund transfers and generic message passing. CELR, the native token of Celer Network, is down by more than 8% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.01728.
View full text