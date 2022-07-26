1inch Network burned 237 ETH tokens last week

The 1inch Network provided a token burn update to its community via Twitter on Monday. According to the team, it burned $366,000 worth of Ether (237.1 ETH) last week. In total, 1inch Network said it had burned over $122.2 million worth of Ether coins.

The 1inch Network is a DEX aggregator protocol across multiple chains, including Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum. 1INCH is down by more than 3.57% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.714 per token.