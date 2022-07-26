The Sandbox partners with graffiti artist Alec Monopoly

The Sandbox announced in a blog post on Monday that it has partnered with internationally renowned graffiti artist and DJ Alec Monopoly. The partnership will see the team create a virtual home for Alec’s real life and NFT art exclusively in The Sandbox.

Thanks to this partnership, fans of the artist can look forward to new art, parties with live music from Alec, and limited edition NFT accessories on the Alec Monopoly LAND, tentatively titled “Alec Monopoly’s MetaMuseum.”

The Sandbox is a virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain, where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences. SAND is down by 7% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $1.1780 per token.