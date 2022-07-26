BetSwirl integrates Chainlink Price Feeds

Chainlink announced via Twitter on Monday that BetSwirl, a Web3 GameFi platform, has integrated Chainlink Price Feeds on Avalanche, BNB Chain, and Polygon mainnets. BetSwirl now has access to high-quality, tamper-proof price feeds needed to help calculate user fees when a bet is wagered. This will provide its users with stronger assurances that the fee charged is based on accurate, tamper-proof price data.

Chainlink Network

(LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.

